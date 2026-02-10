IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 133,836 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises about 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $224,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in IDACORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $138.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

