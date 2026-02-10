Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.99 and traded as high as $86.38. Innospec shares last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 196,606 shares traded.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innospec has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOSP

Innospec Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,871.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 340 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.09 per share, with a total value of $25,190.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,837 shares in the company, valued at $432,463.33. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Innospec by 894.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241,367 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 168,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Innospec by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,544 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.