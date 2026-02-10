Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.
