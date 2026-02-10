Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 58.4% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,353,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,262 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,181,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 796,300 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,387,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 315,614 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

