Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blackstone (BX)

2/4/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $165.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone was given a new $171.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Blackstone had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $178.00 to $174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Blackstone had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $168.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $205.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $167.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $187.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2025 – Blackstone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2025 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 384,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 16,525,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,818,293.17. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

