iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.51 and traded as high as $82.96. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 31,771 shares trading hands.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 480,591.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 246.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.