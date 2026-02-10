Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $97.35 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $97,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

