Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

JNJ stock opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $574.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.