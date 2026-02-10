Katamaran Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Equifax makes up approximately 4.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Equifax by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.60. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.