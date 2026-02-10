Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $13.55. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 367,212 shares trading hands.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 886,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,109.60. This represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

