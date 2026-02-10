KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $21.80. KT shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1,590,388 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KT Stock Up 2.4%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 506.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in KT by 22.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange as an American depositary receipt under the symbol KT, is a major telecommunications and information technology provider headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company’s services span traditional fixed-line voice communication, high-speed broadband internet access and mobile cellular networks. Leveraging an extensive fiber-optic and wireless infrastructure, KT delivers voice, data and multimedia solutions to both consumer and enterprise customers.

KT has been at the forefront of technological innovation in its home market, launching South Korea’s first commercial 5G network and expanding its offerings to include Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud computing services and cybersecurity solutions.

