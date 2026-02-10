KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.12. KVH Industries shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 28,436 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.72.

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,000. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 60,201 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $362,410.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,498,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,547.92. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 138,660 shares of company stock worth $825,071. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 414,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 171,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

