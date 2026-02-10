Lazard (LAZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) recently:
- 1/30/2026 – Lazard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Lazard had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Lazard is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Lazard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.
In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.
