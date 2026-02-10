Lazard (LAZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) recently:

Get Lazard Inc alerts:

1/30/2026 – Lazard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Lazard had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/30/2026 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Lazard is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.