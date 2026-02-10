Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $92,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $827,151.36. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,728. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.22.

ROK stock opened at $410.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

