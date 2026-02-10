Marest Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.7% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $190.09.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 385,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

