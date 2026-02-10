Masco Corporation $MAS Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 203.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Masco by 1,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

