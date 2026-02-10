MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.6650. MediciNova shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 18,811 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised MediciNova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MediciNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

