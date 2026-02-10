Midwest Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,240 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,300,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,792,000 after buying an additional 2,343,244 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,939,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,201,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,384,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,558,000 after purchasing an additional 397,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 239,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,514. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $111,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 327,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,718.64. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,220. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

