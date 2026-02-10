Midwest Trust Co Purchases 8,914 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $210,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.7% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 509,138 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,963 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an "overweight" rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings.

Fairlife production ramp — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production to tap the growing protein/functional beverage category, a growth push that supports longer‑term organic revenue upside.

Sector tailwinds — Consumer staples are outperforming the broader market, and Coca‑Cola (a top holding in defensive ETFs) has seen strong YTD momentum; that defensive demand can support the share price in risk‑off sessions.

Earnings day catalyst — Multiple previews note KO reports Q4 results before the open on Feb 10; guidance and margin commentary will likely be the primary driver of near‑term volatility rather than the quarter's raw numbers.

Investor discussion and odds — Market commentary (TipRanks/Polymarket previews) and many outlets debating whether KO will beat estimates increases attention but doesn't change fundamentals ahead of guidance.

Options/income interest — Articles laying out income strategies and option plays around KO reflect elevated trader activity into earnings; this can boost volume and IV but is market‑direction agnostic.

Insider selling — A recent filing showed the CEO sold stock worth roughly $26M, which can prompt short‑term caution among some investors despite routine explanations for planned sales.

NYSE:KO opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

