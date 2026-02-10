Midwest Trust Co Sells 16,453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Midwest Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after buying an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

