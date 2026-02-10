MSCI (MSCI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI):

Get MSCI Inc alerts:

1/29/2026 – MSCI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $715.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – MSCI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $655.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $618.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – MSCI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2026 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $655.00 to $690.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – MSCI was given a new $638.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/16/2026 – MSCI was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/14/2026 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $590.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – MSCI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – MSCI had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – MSCI had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – MSCI had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,450. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.