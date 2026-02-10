Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.4444.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,088.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual’s risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company’s core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women’s health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

