Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.33.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $670.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $294.99 and a fifty-two week high of $740.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

