Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $2,156,939,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,769,000 after purchasing an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Mizuho set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore cut their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $226.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $201.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.89. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $197.92 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,443 shares of company stock worth $2,723,061. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

