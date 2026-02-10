New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cencora alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth $695,215,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,720,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,893,000 after buying an additional 249,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Up 1.2%

Cencora stock opened at $363.70 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $237.71 and a one year high of $377.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.98 and its 200 day moving average is $326.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.