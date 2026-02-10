NIKE, Inc. $NKE Position Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in NIKE by 36.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.