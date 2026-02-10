Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $12.12. Noah shares last traded at $12.0550, with a volume of 160,772 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Noah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The stock has a market cap of $808.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Noah during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Noah by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited is a China-based wealth management and asset management firm specializing in tailored advisory services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and select institutional clients. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions that draw on its deep market research and partner network to provide access to both onshore and offshore products. Noah’s business model centers on delivering structured investment products, portfolio management services and family wealth planning solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of affluent clients in China and beyond.

Noah’s main service lines include discretionary portfolio management, fund distribution, private equity and venture capital fund platforms, and alternative investment strategies such as real estate and insurance-linked products.

