OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.83. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 437,616 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 458.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OCFC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company’s core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

Recommended Stories

