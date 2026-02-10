Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Open Text was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

