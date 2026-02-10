Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Open Text was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Open Text had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Open Text had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Open Text Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.
Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.
