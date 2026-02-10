Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,066 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Shares of SAP opened at $210.55 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $189.22 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.94 and its 200 day moving average is $255.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

