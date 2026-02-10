Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total transaction of $28,650,425.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This trade represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total value of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,225. This trade represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 165,105 shares of company stock valued at $73,858,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $414.00 to $606.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $470.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

