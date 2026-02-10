Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,726 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $93.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.