Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.17 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,521,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,673,000 after buying an additional 683,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,909,000 after buying an additional 675,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,604,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,818,000 after buying an additional 430,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,266,000 after buying an additional 120,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $139.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

