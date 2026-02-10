Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,541 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,700. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

