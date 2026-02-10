Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 143.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 125,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 801,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,042,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.