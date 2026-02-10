Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) versus KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $113.69 million 0.74 -$127.98 million ($13.05) -0.36 KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 6.58 -$6.07 million ($0.08) -59.75

Analyst Recommendations

KORU Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60 KORU Medical Systems 1 1 3 1 2.67

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.39%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -73.12% -71.37% -30.11% KORU Medical Systems -9.49% -22.43% -13.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Outset Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

