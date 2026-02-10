Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.4167.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,384,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,853,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,407,000 after acquiring an additional 758,190 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,223,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,679,000 after purchasing an additional 568,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 920,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,665,000 after acquiring an additional 526,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,781,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,482,000 after buying an additional 316,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

