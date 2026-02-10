Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):
- 1/23/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/20/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/12/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.
The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.
