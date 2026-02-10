Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

1/23/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/12/2025 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

