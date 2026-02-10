PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PositiveID Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. PositiveID shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 32,699,898 shares traded.
PositiveID Trading Down 50.0%
About PositiveID
In its health information technology segment, PositiveID offers software and mobile solutions aimed at real-time electronic disease surveillance, laboratory reporting and outbreak management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PositiveID
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for PositiveID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PositiveID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.