PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PositiveID Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. PositiveID shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 32,699,898 shares traded.

PositiveID Trading Down 50.0%

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corp (OTCMKTS:PSID) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic assays, detection platforms and health information technology solutions. The company’s molecular diagnostics business is focused on creating point-of-care tests for the rapid and accurate identification of infectious pathogens, environmental contaminants and chemical agents. These offerings leverage immunoassay and biosensor technologies to support applications in healthcare, public health and industrial testing environments.

In its health information technology segment, PositiveID offers software and mobile solutions aimed at real-time electronic disease surveillance, laboratory reporting and outbreak management.

