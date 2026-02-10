Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $42.87. Potlatch shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 13,280,700 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Potlatch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $170,940.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,362.24. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $187,148.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,007.65. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,897 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Potlatch during the second quarter valued at $217,543,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Potlatch by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,526 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,792,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 461,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 438,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Potlatch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,819,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 344,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker PCH, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and sustainable management of timberland. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company holds approximately two million acres of forested land across the United States. Its integrated business model combines timberland stewardship with manufacturing and marketing of wood products to serve residential, agricultural and industrial markets.

In its timberland segment, PotlatchDeltic focuses on responsible forest management practices, including reforestation, habitat conservation and wildfire mitigation.

