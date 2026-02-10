Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 94.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,795,000 after purchasing an additional 721,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $40,584,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 247,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 122,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. H. B. Fuller Company has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.21%. H. B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

