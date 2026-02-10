ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $24.38. ProAssurance shares last traded at $24.2950, with a volume of 443,470 shares trading hands.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 356.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12,152.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses primarily on professional liability coverage for healthcare providers, including physicians, surgeons, dentists and allied health professionals. ProAssurance operates through a group of insurance subsidiaries that underwrite both occurrence- and claims-made policies tailored to the unique risks faced by the medical community.

In addition to professional liability insurance, ProAssurance offers a suite of complementary property and casualty products, such as general liability, workers’ compensation, property and inland marine, and umbrella coverage.

