Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney beat expectations on its most recent quarter (reported Feb. 2) with $1.63 EPS vs. $1.57 consensus and revenue above estimates, supporting the company’s earnings trajectory and valuation outlook. (Company report)
- Positive Sentiment: Management is guiding its largest buyback program in years — analysts and bulls say this will accelerate EPS and return capital to shareholders. 7 Billion Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Stock in February
- Positive Sentiment: Disney’s Experiences segment is cited as a high‑margin, consistent cash generator that can fund buybacks and content investment, bolstering long‑term cash flow expectations. 5 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow
- Positive Sentiment: Recent theatrical performance is strong — a new Disney release won the box office and Zootopia 2 hit milestones, which supports content monetization and franchise value. Disney’s New Movie Wins at Box Office, Zootopia 2 Hits New Milestone
- Positive Sentiment: Wall‑street sentiment is broadly constructive with an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can support upside if fundamentals continue. The Walt Disney Company Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney California Adventure turned 25 — positive for brand and guest engagement but limited direct impact on near‑term stock moves. Once ‘the antithesis of what Walt wanted,’ Disney California Adventure turns 25
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary places streaming dynamics and competitive strategy in focus — interesting for long‑term strategy but not an immediate market mover. Disney’s magic might find a home in Big Tech’s kingdom
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader media articles and investment pieces label Disney a buy after the post‑earnings dip — useful for long‑term investors but may not reverse short‑term selling. 2 Subscription Economy Winners That Still Dominate Their Niches (DIS)
- Negative Sentiment: Governance/pay concerns: reports that Dana Walden will receive a $3.75M base salary (part of a ~$27M package) and higher pay than the CEO have raised investor scrutiny about succession/pay practices. Disney’s No. 2 exec to earn higher base pay than CEO as part of $27M package
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
