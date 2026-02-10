Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.