ProShare Advisors LLC Has $41.63 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $217,061.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,930. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

