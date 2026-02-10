Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $11.36 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 89.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 47.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 124,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 577.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.14.

NYSE WSO opened at $414.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.07. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.05 and a 12-month high of $535.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

