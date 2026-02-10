Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 16,459 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

