Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,748 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,016.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CI stock opened at $294.75 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.