Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $8.46. Radio One shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 2,751 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Radio One worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radio One (NASDAQ: UONEK), doing business as Urban One, Inc, is a leading media company focused on serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company operates a diversified portfolio of radio broadcasting properties, digital platforms and outdoor advertising assets. Its radio division comprises a network of stations in major U.S. markets, where it delivers music programming, news, cultural content and community outreach initiatives.

Founded in 1980 by industry pioneer Cathy Hughes, Radio One completed its initial public offering in 1999, becoming one of the first African-American-controlled firms listed on a major U.S.

