Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $109,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 80.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

