Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $100.62 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,192 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $100,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.77 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.