Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $47.85 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,874 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $47,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 44.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,588.92. This trade represents a 50.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,826,846. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NRG Energy stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.